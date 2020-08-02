1/1
Evelyn M. Herrick
) Evelyn (Proefrock) Herrick went to be with her Lord on July 20, 2020. Evelyn was born March 1925 in Altamont, Illinois to Albert and Martha (Brauer) Proefrock. Evelyn eloped with Richard Herrick in 1944. They moved to an off base apartment above a bar. Despite living most of her life in Ohio and Florida, Aunt Evie remained a farm girl at heart. Being raised during the Depression, her father had to sell a calf to pay for her appendectomy. Evie's and Dick's love of camping and quilts kept them busy for 69 years. They helped Ascension Lutheran Friends make hundreds of quilts for the Lutheran World Relief. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Herrick and son, Larry. She is survived by her daughter, Bobbie Fitt, grandchildren, Traci and Robert, and many nieces and nephews. Private family services in Florida where burial will be along side her husband at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.rosehillbp.com.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
