Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
330-699-2600
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Jacob's Cemetery
1460 State Street, NW
North Canton, OH
Evelyn M. Lantzer


1945 - 2019
Evelyn M. Lantzer Obituary
Evelyn M. Lantzer Evelyn M. Lantzer, 74, of Uniontown, Ohio, passed away August 10, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center. She was born in New Kensington, Pennsylvania on February 20, 1945 to the late Herbert and Arlene (Hensel) Murray. Cherishing Evelyn's memory always, are those who survive: her husband of 39 years, Jack Lantzer of Uniontown, Ohio; daughters, Tracy Stewart (Michael Trent) of Charlotte, North Carolina, Christine Pascale of Nashville, Tennessee, Vanessa Hadbavny of Akron, Ohio; son, Edward (Danette) Lantzer of Hartville, Ohio; and her grandchildren, Damon, Drew, Lauren, Jamie, Cara, and Brooke. An adoring and tenderhearted wife, mother, and grandmother. she loved her personal journey tracing her ancestry and sharing it with her family. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, as they filled that very special place in her heart. She was very passionate about animals, as they bring happiness to people's lives, love unconditionally, forgive without reservation, and are truly God's creation. A Graveside Service for Evelyn will be held on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at St. Jacob's Cemetery, 1460 State Street, NW, North Canton, Ohio, Reverend Gary Smith, Funeral Celebrant will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made in Evelyn's memory to the Stark County Humane Society, 5100 Peach Street, NE, Louisville, Ohio 44641. The family has entrusted Evelyn's care with Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown, Ohio. Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, or condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 13, 2019
