) Evelyn Evelyn M. (Sheets) M. Lineberry "Dooze", 83, of Lakemore, Ohio passed into eternal life on May 12, 2020. Evelyn was born June 29, 1936, in Roswell, Ohio to Venice (Tinor) and Harold Sheets. Though an only child, Evelyn grew up with loving cousins, Angelo "Farmer" Tristano, Irene "Toots" Evans, Patty Guthrie, and Ronnie and Bill Tinor and cherished the memories they shared. Evelyn graduated from Midvale High School, class of 1954. She married Gary D. Lineberry of New Philadelphia on November 3, 1956. Gary said the most exciting thing about their marriage was that Evelyn stayed with him for 63 and a half years! Evelyn was retired from The General Tire and Rubber Company after twenty-five years of service. Evelyn loved to cook, bake, and garden. Her Christmas Eve dinners were eagerly anticipated all year long, as were her Christmas cookies. Gary often said that if Evelyn hadn't baked anything, he'd have nothing to eat. The flowers in her front and side yard gardens brought her so much joy. Mother to Kathy, Evelyn enjoyed their trips to the beach and shopping. Kathy will cherish their daily phone calls and secrets only a mother and daughter could share. Stephen and Emily, Evelyn's grandchildren, will forever hold memories of sleepovers at her house and above all, they will remember her one-of-a-kind laughter and wit. Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents and many loved cousins and relatives. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Gary; daughter, Kathy and son-in-law, Steve Barry of Green; grandchildren, Stephen and Michelle Barry of Lakemore and their daughters Kendra, Kensley, and Stella, Emily and Jason Coffey of Seattle and baby boy Coffey arriving in September. The family would like to thank Dr. Jeffrey Monteith for all the care, consideration, and compassion over the last several years, Darice Moore, Evelyn's Hospice Case Manager, and the many friends and family who have provided comfort throughout the last several months. Evelyn's family will host a Celebration of Life ceremony in the summertime to rejoice and reminisce her memory. Details to follow. To leave a message for Evelyn's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. Dooze, Mom, Grandma, Ma - We will love and miss you every second of every day until we meet again!
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 17, 2020.