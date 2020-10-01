Evelyn Mae Brown, age 96, passed away September 29, 2020. She was a native of Akron, Ohio and resided in Tavares, Florida, for 49 years before moving to Wake Forest, NC, to be closer to family in 2017. Evelyn was born on May 30, 1924, to Wallace Bruce and Eva Ferguson. She was married to O. Ray Brown for 62 years and was a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She worked at the McNeil Credit Union. Upon retirement they moved to Tavares, Florida, and were "snowbirds." She was an avid bowler and enjoyed her many activities in Tiki Village Mobile Home Park. In Akron, Evelyn was a former member of Arlington Memorial Baptist Church and Crossroads Baptist Church and was an associate member and attended First Baptist Church of Tavares. She is survived by her daughter, Pat Anweiler of Wake Forest, NC, and son, Russell Brown (Marilyn), Nashport, OH, grandsons, Matthew Brown (Jaime) of Fairview, TN, Brian Anweiler of Holly Springs, NC, and Bobby Anweiler (Lisa) of Wake Forest, NC, and great grandchildren, Aiden Brown and Hannah Anweiler, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ray, her parents, and brothers, Harold and Russell Ferguson. The family will receive visitors at the Anthony Funeral Home, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main Street, in Akron, on Saturday, October 3, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. with interment and graveside service to follow at Hillside Memorial Park, 1025 Canton Rd., Springfield Township, OH. In lieu of flowers, family requests consideration of a donation to their favorite charity. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)