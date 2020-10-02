Evelyn Mae Brown, age 96, passed away September 29, 2020. The family will receive visitors at the Anthony Funeral Home, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main Street, in Akron, on Saturday, October 3, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with interment and graveside service to follow at Hillside Memorial Park, 1025 Canton Rd., Springfield Township, OH. In lieu of flowers, family requests consideration of a donation to their favorite charity. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 2, 2020.