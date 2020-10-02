1/1
Evelyn Mae Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Evelyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Evelyn Mae Brown, age 96, passed away September 29, 2020. The family will receive visitors at the Anthony Funeral Home, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main Street, in Akron, on Saturday, October 3, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with interment and graveside service to follow at Hillside Memorial Park, 1025 Canton Rd., Springfield Township, OH. In lieu of flowers, family requests consideration of a donation to their favorite charity. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 - 10:00 AM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Graveside service
Hillside Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved