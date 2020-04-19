Home

More Obituaries for Evelyn Carlson
Evelyn Marie Carlson

Evelyn Marie Carlson Obituary
) We are sad to announce our mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, and best friend has left this world. She was a lifelong resident of Akron, Ohio for 93 years and was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church of Kenmore. Preceded in death by her mother and father, Charles and Lucille Hartney; her husband Gust Carlson; six sisters and brothers; and two grandchildren. She is survived by her brother, Ernest Hartney of California; daughter, Sharon Hall; son, Charles (Vickie) Beaird; daughter, Cynthia (Kevin) Maguire; nine grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; three great great grandchildren; and best friend, Mary Stallman. The family would like to thank everyone at Summa Hospice for their care and support of Evelyn. Special thanks to Diane, Teresa, and Chaplain Mike. Cremation has taken place and a memorial will follow at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 19, 2020
