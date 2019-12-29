|
) Evelyn P. Michael (Prusak), 82, passed away December 25, 2019 after a long illness. She was raised in Peninsula, OH and spent most of her life in the Akron area. Evelyn was a loving mother and grandmother. Together with her husband Bob, they ran the family business for over 50 years. She was preceded in death by her brother, Conrad. Evelyn is survived by her husband of 53 years, Bob; sons, Jeff (Sherri) and Ron; grandchildren, Kayleigh (Nick) and Adam; siblings, John (Diane) and MaryAnn (Jim); and sister-in-law, Marti. The family would like to thank Heather Knoll for her care. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 29, 2019