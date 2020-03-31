|
Evelyn R. Moren, age 88, went to be with the Lord on March 28, 2020. She was born on April 25, 1931 in Power, W. Va. She graduated from West Liberty College with a degree in Elementary Education. Evelyn married Richard L. Moren on June 1, 1957. In 1963 they moved to Uniontown with their three children. Evelyn taught school at Somers Elementary for 15 years and was a long-time member of The Chapel. After her teaching years, she volunteered at Akron Children's Hospital and served as a deaconess, greeter and nursery worker at The Chapel. She was a loving wife, mother, Christian and friend to so many. Evelyn was always trying to help others through home cooking, cards, telephone calls and visits to bring joy or assistance to others. Throughout her life she was extremely selfless. She had a tremendously sweet, kind and generous spirit and will be missed dearly. Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Lizzie and Leonard Timmis, and her sister, Betty Lasure. She is survived by her husband, Richard; three children, Chuck, Lindy (Kevin), and Tammy (Danny); six grandchildren, Jimmy (Katie), Michael, Ryan, Chad (Nicole), Jason and Mitchell; one great grandson, Charlie, and one great granddaughter, Evelyn. They brought such joy to her. Friends and family will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW (one block NW of the square of 619 and Cleveland Avenue), UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685. A private family funeral service will follow the visitation Wednesday with Pastor Steve Bucy officiating. Burial will take place at Uniontown Greenlawn Cemetery. The family suggests memorials to Camp Carl or The Chapel. (Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 31, 2020