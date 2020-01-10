|
|
Evelyn Nicole "Nikki" Scott, 75, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Hanover Healthcare in Massillon. She was born September 2, 1944 to the late Woodrow and Evelyn (nee Brady) Wilkinson in Barberton. Nikki was raised in Norton where she resided for over 60 years. She retired from Roadway Express with 22 years of service. After retirement, Mom, wasn't done; she had a vision of starting her own business. That is when Klass Act Karaoke was born in 1995. Her passions included singing, reading, fishing, camping, knitting, crocheting, and her fur babies: King, Lady, Spike, Honeybear, and so many more. She loved a good joke. Nikki was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Scott; sister, Ellen Cooper; brother, Edward (Butch); and sister-in-law; Cheryl Wilkinson; and brother-in-law, Rudy Clelland. "Mom", "Grandma", Nikki will be forever missed by her children, Tracey (Frank) Bowman, Troy (Vicki) Brown, Trudy (Tim) Geier, and Helen "C" (Scott) Marziali; grandchildren, Timothy (Denise), Joshua (Juliana), Ashley, Kurtis (Samantha), Samuel, Stephanie (Devin), Jakab, Kalie (Travis), Kody, Joseph, Ryanne, Nikolas, Nathaniel, Zachary; and 21 great-grandchildren; sister, Jackie Clelland; and countless other family and friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Bacher Funeral Home, 3250 Greenwich Rd., Norton, on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at the funeral home beginning at 10:00 a.m.Interment at Greenlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the () in memory of Nikki. Condolences and memories can be shared with Nikki's family at the funeral home website. 330-825-3633 Bacher-Norton
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020