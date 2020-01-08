|
) Evelyn Sue Hughes, 69, of Akron, passed away peacefully at home on January 4, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Evelyn graduated from Central High School in 1968. Most of her working career was in production management and customer service in the Akron area. She enjoyed clog dancing and spent more than 30 years as a member of Grassroots Connection which became her second family. Evelyn loved animals, especially her horse, Lucky Belle. She loved music and singing with her siblings, and was "Brother Bill's" biggest fan! Evelyn devoted much of her time to charitable organizations such as; Healing Waters, Salvation Army, the Akron Food Bank, and her dance club performed for multiple retirement and nursing homes across the community. Evelyn was a selfless soul that was there for her family in times of need and celebration. Her greatest joy was spending time with family and friends, and offering her support and incredible strength to those she loved. Other than her parents, Theadore and Eva Davis, Evelyn was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, John Ritchie; sons-in-law, Kevin Vest and Bobby Hunt; and niece, Jade Davis. Evelyn will be forever missed by her siblings, Craig (Gloria) Davis, Kathy (John) Kranshan, Jonny (Jackie) Davis, Margaret Ritchie (Daniel Keller), Billy Davis; and her uncle, Charles Swisher; and especially by, what she referred to as, "The 11 Wonders of her World" her daughters, Lisa Hunt (Tim Schmucker) and Valerie -(Ed) Mauck; her grandchildren, Torri (Ging-Yen) Bien, Haley (Bosco) Vest, Lexi Hunt, Evan Mauck, Nathan Hunt-Heller; and great-granddaughter, Leyla Bien; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Family and friends may visit to pay their final respects at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with a 4 p.m. service immediately following. To leave a special message for the family please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 8, 2020