Evelyn Trent, age 73, went home to be with the Lord on August 23, 2020. Evelyn was born in Grant Town, W. Va., and enjoyed traveling, camping and spending time with her family. Preceded in death by her husband, Kevin D. Trent; brother, Charles Sipe; and sisters, Pauline Bogovich and Elizabeth Willey; she is survived by her son, Kevin Trent Jr. and daughter-in-law, Cindy; daughter, Tammy McCollum and son-in-law, Randy; grandchildren, Hannah and Jacob Trent and Skylar and Carter McCollum; and sister, Dora (Joe) Simmons. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 29 at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, with Rev. Richard W. Ferris officiating. Burial will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. Friends and family will be received at the funeral home on Saturday from 9:30 to 11 a.m. prior to the service. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com.