Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Shiloh Cemetery
Ogden, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn O'Brien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn V. O'Brien


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evelyn V. O'Brien Obituary
Evelyn V. O'Brien

TOGETHER AGAIN

Evelyn V. O'Brien, 82, of Norton, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 6, 2019. She was born on October 9, 1936 in Williamstown, West Virginia to the late Robert and Mary Flowers. She was a spirited and loving wife and mother. She loved gardening and spending time outdoors, but above all, she cherished her family.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Max E. O'Brien; daughter, Cinda O'Brien; sons, David and Randy O'Brien; and siblings, Paul, Gary, Ruth, and Mary Flowers. She will be deeply missed by her sons, William, Danny, and Roger O'Brien; grandchildren, Shawn, Jason, James, and Christopher O'Brien; siblings, Irvin, Leonard, and Pearl Flowers.

Visitation will take place on Monday July 15, 2019 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, Ohio 44305 (330) 784-3334. A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Interment to take place at Shiloh Cemetery in Ogden, West Virginia on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 1 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now