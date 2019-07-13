|
|
Evelyn V. O'Brien
TOGETHER AGAIN
Evelyn V. O'Brien, 82, of Norton, passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 6, 2019. She was born on October 9, 1936 in Williamstown, West Virginia to the late Robert and Mary Flowers. She was a spirited and loving wife and mother. She loved gardening and spending time outdoors, but above all, she cherished her family.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Max E. O'Brien; daughter, Cinda O'Brien; sons, David and Randy O'Brien; and siblings, Paul, Gary, Ruth, and Mary Flowers. She will be deeply missed by her sons, William, Danny, and Roger O'Brien; grandchildren, Shawn, Jason, James, and Christopher O'Brien; siblings, Irvin, Leonard, and Pearl Flowers.
Visitation will take place on Monday July 15, 2019 from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Newcomer, Akron Chapel, 131 N. Canton Rd., Akron, Ohio 44305 (330) 784-3334. A funeral service will take place at 2 p.m. Interment to take place at Shiloh Cemetery in Ogden, West Virginia on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 1 p.m.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 13, 2019