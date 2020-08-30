Everett G. Plesz, 80, formerly of Wadsworth, more recently of Lodi, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020. He was born in Chatham Twp. on May 31, 1940. Mr. Plesz was a member of the Teamsters Union and drove truck for 39 years and for the past 22 years he was a custodian at Cloverleaf High School. Everett was one of a kind. He was very driven and was an extremely hard worker, always made you look at the bright side of things and would give you the shirt off of his back. He was the best dad ever and loved his wife and daughters with his whole heart. He was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene; sister, Shirley; brother, Jim; sister, Deanna and his step-father, Ken Buchanan. Everett is survived by his daughters, Tamara Wilson of Lodi, Jill Nipuelio of Akron and Kim; son-in-law, Lawrence Wilson; grandchildren, Gabriel, Maxwell, Leo, Kyle, Cooper, Kim's 3 children, great grandson, Kaleb and his step-mother, Jane Buchanan. A funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth. The family will receive friends 2 hours prior to the service from 12 to 2 p.m. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wadsworth. Facial covering are required and social distancing will be observed. Hilliard-Rospert (330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com







