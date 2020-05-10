To know Mrs. Martin was truly understand her Happy sense of humor. We shared a personal connection that always warmed my soul. Although we didn't get see each other as often as we should have, it was always the Best Time Ever! I loved cooking for Mrs. Martin and doing her hair. It just made her feel like somebody when she looked in the mirror. Cheesing from ear to ear. Whenever we spoke, we shared a personal joke, in which I would ensure she was always getting what she needed. He family loved her unconditionally and did an excellent job caring for her. It made all the difference. I will miss Mrs. Martin. My heart will embrace the memories that we shared and will put a smile on my face. Much love for the Family. I'm here for whatever you need. Lo-Raine Thomas

