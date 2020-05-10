Evyonne M. Martin
Evyonne M. Martin passed on April 24, 2020, at Hospice of the Western Reserve. She was a devoted wife, selfless mother, and a blessing to all who met her. She leaves to treasure her memory, David L. Martin, a loyal husband of 56 years; daughters, Deborah L. Martin and Michelle Christian (Bryant); beloved grandson, Brennan K. Christian, and a host of family and friends. A homegoing service will be private with a memorial to be held at a later date. Interment Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be sent to 809 Sunridge Rd., Fairlawn, OH 44333.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Committal
Funeral services provided by
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
529 West Thornton Street
Akron, OH 44307
(330) 535-1543
May 10, 2020
To know Mrs. Martin was truly understand her Happy sense of humor. We shared a personal connection that always warmed my soul. Although we didn't get see each other as often as we should have, it was always the Best Time Ever! I loved cooking for Mrs. Martin and doing her hair. It just made her feel like somebody when she looked in the mirror. Cheesing from ear to ear. Whenever we spoke, we shared a personal joke, in which I would ensure she was always getting what she needed. He family loved her unconditionally and did an excellent job caring for her. It made all the difference. I will miss Mrs. Martin. My heart will embrace the memories that we shared and will put a smile on my face. Much love for the Family. I'm here for whatever you need. Lo-Raine Thomas
Lo-Raine Thomas
Friend
May 10, 2020
Unforgettable. It's an honor to have known Evyonne Martin. Her love, laughter and optimism will stay with me for years to come. Thank you Deborah and Michelle for sharing your mom with us all. Her legacy lives on.
Lise
Friend
May 10, 2020
What a beautiful person and a beautiful family. We celebrate with you all the happy times. We also pray for God's all encompassing comfort, peace and love surround you in your time of grief.
Bola, Amy, Tishe, Tobi Sodeinde
May 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home
