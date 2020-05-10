Evyonne M. Martin passed on April 24, 2020, at Hospice of the Western Reserve. She was a devoted wife, selfless mother, and a blessing to all who met her. She leaves to treasure her memory, David L. Martin, a loyal husband of 56 years; daughters, Deborah L. Martin and Michelle Christian (Bryant); beloved grandson, Brennan K. Christian, and a host of family and friends. A homegoing service will be private with a memorial to be held at a later date. Interment Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be sent to 809 Sunridge Rd., Fairlawn, OH 44333.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 10, 2020.