Ezra Alexander Zwisler passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020. He is survived by his parents, Christopher and Jennifer Zwisler; and siblings, Vera Rose and Elijah Julius Zwisler. He is also survived by paternal grandparents, John Zwisler and Elena Economou and Renee Tareshawty; maternal grandparents, John and Judy Cragel. The family mourns the loss of our blessed angel who awaits us in heaven. Ezra was going to be our helper on earth but God called him to be a helper to Jesus in heaven instead. He will be our guardian angel and defender of men on earth forever. We love him and will miss him with all of our hearts until we see him again. The family will welcome visitors at Saint Sebastian Catholic Church, 476 Mull Ave., Akron 44320, Saturday, June 27, from 10 - 11 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.