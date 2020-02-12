|
|
Francis "John" Diroll, born February 16, 1930 in Hubbard, Ohio passed away peacefully on February 8, 2020 surrounded by family. He was 8 days shy of his 90th birthday. John proudly served as a Radar Technician in the United States Air Force for 4 years during the Korean War. After the service, he attended Youngstown State University where he received a Bachelors Degree in Education. He later received his Masters Degree in Education from Kent State, becoming a grade school principal, most notably at Highland School in Stow, and Woodridge Elementary. He retired at the age of 52 to run his own painting business, Gentleman John's Painting, for another 16 years. After that, you could find him selling paint at Stambaugh's and Sherwin Williams, both in Stow. John loved to tinker in his basement wood shop and do work around the house and yard. He was well known around the neighborhood from his twice daily walks with his dog Lizzie. He was an avid reader and staunch political conservative, which always made for entertaining conversation. John met the love of his life, Ruth Ann Nutter, at the Windham A&P grocery store in 1956. They were married in 1957 and raised 6 children in Stow. He lovingly cared for his wife Ruth, who suffered from dementia, until she passed last fall. John was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years; and his son, Gregory Alan. He is survived by children, John (Mary) of Sandy, UT, Michael (Debbie) of Perrysburg, OH, Cynthia Boyle of Stow, OH, Janet (Bob) Kropff of Green, OH, and Jennifer Wallace Hayes (Jen) of Uniontown, OH;. John was also blessed with 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He was a loving husband, father, and "Papa" who will be missed by all who knew him. Viewing will be Friday, February 14, at 11:00 at Holy Family Church in Stow, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00, and burial at Stow Silver Springs Cemetery where military honors will be rendered. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Please visit John's Book of Memories at www.dunn-quigley.com to view or leave condolences.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 12, 2020