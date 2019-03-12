Faero Irene Linker



1919-2019



Gaggy wanted to live to be 100. She only made it to 99!



Born Faero Irene Freymuth on August 28, 1919, she was the oldest daughter of George and Ruth Freymuth of Cridersville, Ohio. She went to school in Cridersville, graduated in 1937, worked as a secretary and met a farmboy... Everett F. Linker and they were married on August 22, 1945.



She was a farmer's wife, but they worked as a team, worked many hours, but always together! Corn, beans, wheat, dairy cows, pigs, and chickens, they did it all. They had one daughter, Janet (Kelly) Johnson, who lives in Wadsworth, Ohio.



They sold the farm in 1992 and moved to Wapakoneta. Both the same age, they adapted to "City" life very easily. Gaggy fell and broke her hip in 2014 and this resulted in a move to Wadsworth. They were only 95! After Wapakoneta Manor and the Inn at CoalRidge, they finally ended up at Altercare of Wadsworth, where they both received excellent, wonderful care and made good and lasting friendships. A special thanks to Melissa, Susan, Dawn, Stephanie and all.



Faero was preceded in death by her husband, Everett; her parents, the Freymuths; brothers, Neil and Norville Freymuth; sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Charles Sutton.



She leaves her daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Kelly Johnson; grandsons,, Joel (Cara) Johnson, Zach (Sarah) Johnson and special great grandkids, Tate, Jack, Mia, Liam and Lincoln.



The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth and 11 to 1 p.m. Friday at the Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home, 1102 Lincoln Ave., Wapakoneta, Ohio, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., with Pastor Becky Sunday officiating. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta.



Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ, Wapakoneta.



Faero - Mother, Mom, Grandmother, Grammy but best of all Gaggy.



We Love You! And will dearly miss your German Chocolate Cake, YUM!



