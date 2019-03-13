Home

Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home
174 N. Lyman St.
Wadsworth, OH
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave
Wapakoneta, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Eley Funeral Home & Crematory
1102 Lincoln Ave
Wapakoneta, OH
Faero Irene Linker

Faero Irene Linker Obituary
Faero Irene Linker

1919-2019

Gaggy wanted to live to be 100. She only made it to 99!

The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth and 11 to 1 p.m. Friday at the Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home, 1102 Lincoln Ave., Wapakoneta, Ohio, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., with Pastor Becky Sunday officiating. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta.

Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ, Wapakoneta.

Faero - Mother, Mom, Grandmother, Grammy but best of all Gaggy.

We Love You! And will dearly miss your German Chocolate Cake, YUM!

Hilliard-Rospert

(330-334-1501) www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 13, 2019
