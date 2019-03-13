|
Faero Irene Linker
1919-2019
Gaggy wanted to live to be 100. She only made it to 99!
The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth and 11 to 1 p.m. Friday at the Bayliff & Eley Funeral Home, 1102 Lincoln Ave., Wapakoneta, Ohio, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., with Pastor Becky Sunday officiating. Interment will be at Greenlawn Cemetery, Wapakoneta.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ, Wapakoneta.
Faero - Mother, Mom, Grandmother, Grammy but best of all Gaggy.
We Love You! And will dearly miss your German Chocolate Cake, YUM!
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 13, 2019