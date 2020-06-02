Fannie Joyce Faulkner
Fannie Joyce Faulkner passed away May 29, 2020 at home, surrounded by loving family. Joyce was born at Massillon State Hospital on August 22, 1933 and spent her very early years in a children's home before joining her family in Akron. She married her childhood sweetheart and love of her life, Robert Faulkner, and celebrated 69 years of marriage before he passed away in April of this year. Joyce took pride in being a wife, homemaker, and mother, keeping an immaculate home, raising four children, and helping with the family business. She was talented in many ways: seamstress, painter and knitter, excellent cook and baker, and loved giving away her creations, including hundreds of knitted hats for premature babies. She received great pleasure in serving the community, especially disadvantaged families on the reservation near her California winter home, but, most of all, she loved being surrounded by her family and friends. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Fannie Elton; sisters, Demerious Hannan, Emily Moss; brother, Joseph Elton, Jr.; spouse, Robert Faulkner; and son; Keith Douglas Faulkner. Joyce leaves behind four children, Linda Faulkner, Susan (Edwin) Stanford, Timothy Faulkner, Nancy (Dennis) Myers; seven grandchildren, Rachel (Brian) Mohler, Adam (Sabrina) Hall, Sarah (Tommy) MacDonald, Natalie (Rob) Blair, Noelle (Drew) Newlon, Andrew (Sarah) Myers, Ariel (Charles) Kuhns; and 11 great- grandchildren. Burial will take place at Chestnut Hill Memorial Park in Cuyahoga Falls. Joyce's care and assisting her family during this time, has been entrusted with Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, Uniontown.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 2, 2020.
