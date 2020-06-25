Fannie Lee Owens
Fannie Lee Owens passed away on June 18, 1935. Friends may call on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd. Akron, Oh 44320. In response to COVID-19, 10 people will be allowed in to view at a time. Private service will immediately follow. Services will be live streamed at 11a.m. at http://www.sommervillfuneralservice.com. Interment Greenlawn Cemetery 330-836-2725




