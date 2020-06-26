Fannie Perdue
Perdue Fannie Owens Perdue went home to be with the Lord on June 18, 2020. Fannie retired from Valley View Nursing Home and was a faithful member of Mt. Olive Baptist Church, serving as Sunday school teacher and usher. Fannie says her life reflections were serving God, her family and the community. Her community work includes Women's Network, Good Neighbors, Keep Akron Beautiful, Cancer Society, Health Association and the Federated Democratic Women, Assistant Chaplin for the ICUA, Chairman of Akron Public Relations and member of the Greater West Side Block Club. Fannie Perdue was preceded in death by husband, Johnnie Perdue. She leaves to cherish her memory son, Rick Owens; daughter-in-law, Valarie Owens; grandson, Franklyn (Ebonnie) Owens; brother, Roy (Denise) Owens of Solon; sister, Louise Foster of Cleveland; uncle, Eddie Epps; great-granddaughters, Neveah, Zyanna, Zhaira and Nisiah Owens and a number of family, friends, nieces and nephews. Friends may call on Saturday, June 27, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Sommerville Funeral Services, 1695 Diagonal Rd. Akron, Ohio. In response to COVID-19, 10 people will be allowed in to view at a time. Private services will immediately follow. Services will be live streamed at 11 a.m. at www.sommerville funeralservice.com. Interment Greenlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to 445 Julien Ave. Akron, Oh 44310. 330-836-2725




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Sommerville Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Sommerville Funeral Home
1695 Diagonal Rd
Akron, OH 44320
330-836-2725
