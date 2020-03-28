|
|
Fay grew up in Akron and was a retired school teacher from Coventry Local Schools. She enjoyed reading mysteries, ballroom dancing, watching many TV series, and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by husband, Jim, in 2011, and siblings, Wallace, Orval, Norma, and Mary (also best friend). Survivors include children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and in-laws: Jim, Joan, Andy, Cathy, Michael, Kristen, Pace, Metta, Betsy, Kai, Rocco, Kelly, Ryan, Anita, Marley, John, Cheryl, Daryl, Corey, Mariah, Isaac, Chelsea, Lee, Chris, Bob; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dr. Hull and his co-workers for saving Fay's eyesight and the staff at Barberton Adult Day Care Center. A private memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Barberton Adult Day Care Center, 1115 Wooster Rd. W. Barberton, OH 44203. We love you so much Mom!
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020