Faye Childers went home to be with the Lord on October 9th at the age of 84 in the comfort of her daughter's home in Wylie, Texas. Faye was born on October 17, 1935, to the late George and Nona Stacy in Grundy, Virginia. Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Carmel in 2016. She is survived by children, Eddie (Patty) Childers, Barbara (Juan) Padilla, Randy Childers; sisters, Shirley Stiltner and Annie (Jim) Bingham; and brother, Charlie (Glenda) Stacy; grandchildren, Hannah, Caleb, Amanda, Christian, Holly & Diego; her great-grandchildren, Emma and Evangeline. A service was held in Texas on October 14th and Mom was laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on October 21st. A memorial service for Faye will be held in Akron, Ohio in the Spring of 2021, for her friends, neighbors, and family.







