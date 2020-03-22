|
THEN AND NOW Faye D. Himes, 83, passed away on March 18, 2020 at home, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Floyd County, Kentucky on February 14, 1937 to the late Clarence and Mabel Singleton. Faye retired from Akron Children's Hospital. She devoted her life to her family and had many interests, including wood crafts, puzzles, and crosswords. She and her husband, Roger had many fond memories of their cross country travels in their RV. In addition to her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her four brothers and five sisters. She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 61 years, Walter Roger Himes Jr.; daughter, Debbie (Rich) Schoonover; son, Walter Roger Himes III; sisters, Phyllis Stover and Wilma Bond; grandchildren, Aaron, Jeffrey (Miranda), Conner, Jared, Laney, and Kellen; many nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren and friends. Private services will be held for Faye and she will be laid to rest at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. A public celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the . To leave a special message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 22, 2020