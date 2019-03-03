Faye E. Miller (Rich)



Faye E. Miller, age 91, of Akron, Ohio, died on February 27, 2019 at Akron City Hospital Hospice.



She was born on May 24, 1927 in Akron, the daughter of the late Newton N. and Mary L. (nee Nuosce) Rich.



Faye graduated from Garfield High School in 1945. Following high school Faye worked at General Tire and Amber Restaurant. Her greatest joy was being a homemaker and taking care of her husband and children. She enjoyed playing bingo and cards, and she loved to gamble.



Survivors include her children, Michelle "Mikki" M. (fiance William Lemmon) Miller and Michael R. Miller; her grandchildren, Michael A. "Mikey" Miller, Luke Toth, and Amanda "Amy" (Wiley "Danny") Beightol; her great-grandchildren, David, Anthony, Mckayla, and Wiley. Her siblings also survive, Vivian Saccone, Victor Rich, and Vincent Rich; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Other than her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Robert R. Miller on April 11, 1986, they were united in marriage on June 22, 1954; and one sister, Lucille Foradas.



Family and friends may visit at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. Morning prayers will be held at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home before going to church for Mass on Wednesday morning.



Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church, 2425 Myersville Road, Akron, Ohio 44312.



Faye will be laid to rest next to her husband in Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 3, 2019