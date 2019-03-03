Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
9:15 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church
2425 Myersville Road
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Faye Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faye E. Miller


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Faye E. Miller Obituary
Faye E. Miller (Rich)

Faye E. Miller, age 91, of Akron, Ohio, died on February 27, 2019 at Akron City Hospital Hospice.

She was born on May 24, 1927 in Akron, the daughter of the late Newton N. and Mary L. (nee Nuosce) Rich.

Faye graduated from Garfield High School in 1945. Following high school Faye worked at General Tire and Amber Restaurant. Her greatest joy was being a homemaker and taking care of her husband and children. She enjoyed playing bingo and cards, and she loved to gamble.

Survivors include her children, Michelle "Mikki" M. (fiance William Lemmon) Miller and Michael R. Miller; her grandchildren, Michael A. "Mikey" Miller, Luke Toth, and Amanda "Amy" (Wiley "Danny") Beightol; her great-grandchildren, David, Anthony, Mckayla, and Wiley. Her siblings also survive, Vivian Saccone, Victor Rich, and Vincent Rich; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Other than her parents, Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Robert R. Miller on April 11, 1986, they were united in marriage on June 22, 1954; and one sister, Lucille Foradas.

Family and friends may visit at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 from 4 to 8 p.m. Morning prayers will be held at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home before going to church for Mass on Wednesday morning.

Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Nativity of the Lord Jesus Catholic Church, 2425 Myersville Road, Akron, Ohio 44312.

Faye will be laid to rest next to her husband in Holy Cross Cemetery, Akron.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now