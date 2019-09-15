|
Faye Louise (Cocklin) Potter died Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at age 93, in her home in Maineville, Ohio. Her death was peaceful and followed 6 weeks of at-home hospice care. She was born in Akron on the evening of July 15, 1925 in a private home in Goodyear Heights. She spent the next 82 years in Akron before moving to Maineville to live with her son, Phillip. Her parents were Burt and Dorothy (Heilman) Cocklin, who divorced when Faye was 2 years old. Her maternal grandparents, the Heilmans, lovingly reared her. Growing up, she was first a camper and then a counselor at Camp YaWaCA on Lake Erie. She taught swimming for the YWCA, and once nearly drowned trying to save a struggling swimmer. Her whole life Faye retained many camp songs and could raise a smile in anyone by singing them. She went to Portage Path grade school and was graduated from West High School. For a time she attended the University of Akron where she joined Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. In 1946 she married Bernard Potter whom she had known since the 5th grade. Bernard being an avid golfer, Faye took up the sport and became quite expert. Before her move to Maineville, she played golf 5 days a week at Good Park golf course. She also played in several golf leagues at various Akron-area courses. One of her greatest loves was animals, and she supported many animal charities. Also she was a watercolorist and studied with Lowell Ellsworth Smith and Marc Moon. Everyone who met her fell in love with her humor, whimsy, loving nature, and her wisdom. Many of her friendships began in school and lasted her lifetime. She is interred at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery with her husband, Bernard. Faye is survived by her sons, Phillip, in Maineville, Stephen, in Burbank, California; and by her granddaughter, Tiffany Faye Potter, in Huntington Beach, California.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 15, 2019