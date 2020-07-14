1/1
Felenia Stevens
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Felenia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Felenia Stevens THEN AND NOW Felenia Stevens, 85, Of Barberton, passed away July 20, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Preceded in death by her husband, John Stevens; she is survived by sons, John (Glenda) Stevens, Richard (Jamie) Stevens, Allen (Pam) Stevens; daughter, Rosemary Stevens Williams; son-in-law, Thomas Williams and Granddaughter, Felenia Williams and other relatives and friends. Home Going Service Will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020, 12 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service. Bishop Ronald Higginbottom, officiating. Interment, Greenlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family in C/o Rhoden Memorial Home.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Calling hours
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Send Flowers
JUL
16
Service
12:00 PM
Rhoden Memorial Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 14, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved