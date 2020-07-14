Felenia Stevens THEN AND NOW Felenia Stevens, 85, Of Barberton, passed away July 20, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones. Preceded in death by her husband, John Stevens; she is survived by sons, John (Glenda) Stevens, Richard (Jamie) Stevens, Allen (Pam) Stevens; daughter, Rosemary Stevens Williams; son-in-law, Thomas Williams and Granddaughter, Felenia Williams and other relatives and friends. Home Going Service Will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020, 12 p.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, OH 44306, where friends may call from 11 a.m. until time of service. Bishop Ronald Higginbottom, officiating. Interment, Greenlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family in C/o Rhoden Memorial Home.