Felix "Phil" Despot Phil Despot, 80, passed away August 3, 2019 in Fairlawn, Ohio. He was born in Oakmont, PA on September 19, 1938 to Felix Sr and Rosemary. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Katherine Egger Despot whom he married in Belgium in 1984. He was preceded in death by his father; sister, Judith Rouse; and brother, Dan Byrnes. He is survived by mother, Rosemary Wood; daughter, Lynda (Jeff) of California; son, Gordon of Florida; and 3 granddaughters, Vannesa, Savannah, and Alexandria of California; brothers, Edward Despot, Edward Byrnes, Michael Byrnes, and Robert Byrnes (Andrea). Phil was a 4 year veteran of the US Air Force serving in the Strategic Air Command. He retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company after 38 years of service in 2000 as a project manager in manufacturing management having been located in Jackson, Michigan, Brussels, Belgium and AKRON. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment at Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 11, 2019