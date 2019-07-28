Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
10175 Rawiga Rd
Rittman, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ferna DiSalvo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ferna DiSalvo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ferna DiSalvo Obituary
Ferna DiSalvo

Ferna DiSalvo, 86, passed away June 4, 2019. She was born in Barberton and had lived in Tallmadge since 1960. Ferna enjoyed playing competitive tennis, gardening, travel, and spending time with her family.

Ferna is survived by her daughter, Joanne Denious of Tallmadge; sons, Vincent (Victoria) DiSalvo of Brimfield, Tony (Janette) DiSalvo of Marion, Mass., and John J. DiSalvo Jr. of Largo, Fla.; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sister, Barbara (Russ) Gasser of Wooster; brother, Joe (Krista) Freeman of Florida; and many nieces and nephews that she was especially close to. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, John.

Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd, Rittman, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ferna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now