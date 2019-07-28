|
Ferna DiSalvo
Ferna DiSalvo, 86, passed away June 4, 2019. She was born in Barberton and had lived in Tallmadge since 1960. Ferna enjoyed playing competitive tennis, gardening, travel, and spending time with her family.
Ferna is survived by her daughter, Joanne Denious of Tallmadge; sons, Vincent (Victoria) DiSalvo of Brimfield, Tony (Janette) DiSalvo of Marion, Mass., and John J. DiSalvo Jr. of Largo, Fla.; seven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sister, Barbara (Russ) Gasser of Wooster; brother, Joe (Krista) Freeman of Florida; and many nieces and nephews that she was especially close to. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, John.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd, Rittman, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019