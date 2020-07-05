Fernando J. Carino, MD "Whenever God shines his light on me, Opens up my eyes so I can see, When I look up in the darkest night, And I know everything is going to be alright, In deep confusion, in great despair, When I reach out for Him, He is there." We did reach out and He was there when Fernando passed away on April 11, 2020, surrounded by his family. In our grief, God and family have been a great source of comfort. Dr. Carino dedicated his professional life to the treatment of mental disorders of adolescents and adults. He was the Medical Director of Community Mental Health Services, Medical Director at Sagamore Hills Children's Psychiatric Hospital, and the Director of the Adolescent Unit at the former Cleveland Psychiatric Institute. In addition to his long and storied career treating mental health, Dr. Carino equally was known as a trendsetter, oftentimes decades before the nation followed. His trends included rice bowls, toilet paper hoarding, and sustainability by finding multiple uses for items (e.g., an old grill as a planter, and laundry detergent containers as bird feeders). Dr. Carino was proud of his Filipino heritage. He instilled this pride in his children and grandchildren. The children loved to talk to him about the Philippines and to learn some words spoken in his native tongue. He was also very proud of his land of citizenship and proudly took part in celebrating our country's independence. Dr. Carino was most proud of his family. He enjoyed being part of his children's and grandchildren's lives. His children and their friends enjoyed his playfulness, his quirky sense of humor, and his ability to engage with them. The grandchildren enjoyed his humor and teasing nature. People loved his friendliness and the ladies enjoyed his gifts of candy and lotion on special occasions. Fernando was preceded in death by his parents, Felipe and Delfina Carino, his sisters, Ludivina Diaz and Ophelia Fabricante, and most recently (on March 1, 2020) his son, Fernando Jay Carino. Dr. Carino is survived by his wife, Madeline Lepidi-Carino, his children Philip (Betsy Shaver), Brian (Brenda), Carla (Shawn Pater), Claudette (Michael Sleet) and Christopher (Shannah), as well as nine grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friaday July 10, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church 340 N. Main Street Hudson Ohio (Masks are required at Church) procession to St. Mary Cemetery to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to the Summit County ADM Board, 1867 W. Market Street, Ste. B2, Akron, OH 44313.







