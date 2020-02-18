Home

Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
Service
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
1:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
Ferris P. "Fess" Parker


1939 - 2020
Ferris P. "Fess" Parker Obituary
Ferris P. "Fess" Parker, age 80, passed away peacefully on February 17, 2020 after a five-year struggle with numerous health issues. Born in Portsmouth, Ohio, he lived in the Akron area for the past 50 years. Fess was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and retired as a Manager from Household Finance after 25 years of service. He was a member of the Mogadore Baptist Church, where he had served as a Deacon. Fess loved playing golf. Preceded in death by his parents, Delmer and Hazel, he is survived by his wife of 60 years, Mary; son, Michael (Tracey); daughter, Karen (Mark) Mitchen; grandchildren, Marianne (Pat) Smith, Katie Mitchen, Macey and Jakob Parker; great-grandson, Ben Smith; brothers, Delmer (Debbie), Vernon and Ron (Donna); sister, Norma Ash; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Family and friends will be received Wednesday, from 5 to 7 p.m.; and Thursday, from 12 to 1 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312, where funeral service will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. with Pastor Rob Seymour officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Mogadore, where Mogadore VFW Post 8487 will provide military honors. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 18, 2020
