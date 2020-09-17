Our precious son, Finn Charles Hunt, went home to be with the Lord on September 13, 2020. Born on September 4, 2020, Finn is survived by his loving parents, Mallory and Tim Hunt; and siblings, Bayleigh, Braxton, and Dean. He is also survived by his grandparents, Laura and Wally Smith, Sandra Hunt, Melissa and Brian Hunt; great grandmothers, Sandra Bolyard, Mary Nell Smith, and Carol Rafferty; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial service will be held on Friday at 2:00 p.m. in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. A reception will follow immediately after the service at the Akron Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7, 2610 Ley Dr., Akron, OH 44319.