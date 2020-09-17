1/1
Finn Charles Hunt
2020 - 2020
Our precious son, Finn Charles Hunt, went home to be with the Lord on September 13, 2020. Born on September 4, 2020, Finn is survived by his loving parents, Mallory and Tim Hunt; and siblings, Bayleigh, Braxton, and Dean. He is also survived by his grandparents, Laura and Wally Smith, Sandra Hunt, Melissa and Brian Hunt; great grandmothers, Sandra Bolyard, Mary Nell Smith, and Carol Rafferty; along with many aunts, uncles, and cousins. A memorial service will be held on Friday at 2:00 p.m. in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced. A reception will follow immediately after the service at the Akron Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7, 2610 Ley Dr., Akron, OH 44319.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
3304949644
