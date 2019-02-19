Flavio G. Amerio



Flavio G. Amerio passed away February 16, 2019 at the age of 91.



He was born in New York City on August 18, 1927 to Adele and Michele Amerio.



At the age of 3 he was taken to Italy and raised there by his Italian parents. In 1947 he returned to the U.S. and received a BS in Chemistry from New York University. This is where he met his future wife, Dana, also a student there. He retired from General Tire International where he held positions of Chief Chemist, Technical Manager, Plant Manager and Technical Representative, positions that took him all over the world. He traveled extensively but home was Copley, Ohio, with his wife and four children.



He attended St. Hilary's Catholic Church for 40 years before changing to the church of Guardian Angels in Copley. After early retirement he was active in real estate and taught Italian at the Berlitz School of Languages for many years. Flavio loved soccer and climbing the Alps in his youth, tennis and skiing, but most of all he loved nature and watching clouds, birds, squirrels and chipmunks and the deer that ventured into his back yard. He kept his bird-feeders always filled. An expert wine-maker, he loved to drink it and to give it away to friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents and his only sister, Aurelia. Flavio is survived by his niece, Carla (Carlo) Barone, nephew, Pier Giorgio Cavallera and their families; also, best friend, Vincenzo in Italy and his children Elise (Jack) Gilbride, Barbara Hill, Andrea Lucido, Mark (Donna) and their families, including six grandsons, one granddaughter, four great-granddaughters and one great grandson.



According to his wishes, his body was donated to NEOMED University for research.. There will be no calling hours. A Memorial Mass will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Humane Society of Akron or Guardian Angels Catholic Church on Cleveland-Massillon Rd. in Copley. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary