Flora "Annie" Ann Johnson (Golden)



TOGETHER AGAIN



BARBERTON -- Flora Ann Johnson (Golden) "Annie" passed away unexpectedly July 6, 2019 at the age of 86. She was a member of the Barberton Liedertafel Club for many years along with other social organizations. She enjoyed her Wednesday night BINGO and her bus trips to the casinos.



Preceded in death by her husband and the love of her life, "Big Ted" Johnson; son, Bill Golden Sr.; daughter, Joy Hatfield; parents, William Sr. and Dorothy Copen; brothers, Charles and Thomas Copen; sisters, Ruth Bartram and Opal Snyder and her "fur" ever companion, Harley.



She is survived by son, Rick (Pam) Golden; brother, William Copen Jr.; stepchildren, Regina Greer and Teddy Johnson. "Mamaw" loved and cherished her grandchildren, Angela Golden, Cheryl (Donald) Evans, Billy Golden Jr., Nicole (Jason) Nott, Amanda (Brian) Hartshorn, Holli Golden, Breanne Sorrell (Michael Rex), and Nicholas Golden; along with her great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. Aunt Flora Ann loved her many nieces and nephews. She enjoyed all of the time she was able to spend with each and every one of them.



Funeral service will be Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Cox-McNulty Funeral Home, 222 Norton Ave., Barberton, OH 44203. Family will receive friends prior to the service from 3 to 5 p.m.



Memorials may be made to the . Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 9, 2019