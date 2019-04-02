Flora R. Yekel (Gabel)



Flora R. Gabel Yekel, age 95, of Scio, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Bowerston Hills Healthcare.



Born December 23, 1923 in Marion, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Herman F. Gabel and Rhonda Carper Gabel.



Flora was a graduate of South High School in Akron who worked for Goodyear Aircraft from 1942-1945 during WWII, then she worked for A&P Tea Co. in Tallmadge until 1967 when she purchased a farm and moved to Harrison County. She loved caring for the animals and farm life.



She was also a member of the Vo-Ash Chapel near Perrysville and enjoyed making others feel special by sending cards and cherished any cards that were sent to her.



Surviving is her son, Herman (Glenda) Yekel of Scio; grandchildren, Abigail and Winston Yekel of Scio; sisters, Ruth Bair and Peggy Gabel of Akron; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters.



A memorial service honoring her life will be held April 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Vo-Ash Chapel, 6702 Morningside Dr. SW., Carrollton, OH 44615. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Vo-Ash Chapel c/o Pastor Ben Boggess, 940 Perron Rd. SE Carrollton, OH 44615. Koch Funeral Home, Scio, has been entrusted with her arrangements.



www.kochfuneral.com Koch, Scio 740-945-6161 Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 2, 2019