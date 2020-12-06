1/1
Florence DuCharme, age 95, passed away with peace and grace on November 5, 2020. Flo was born July 20, 1925 in Pittsburgh, PA. After moving to Akron as a young woman, Flo worked at Firestone Rubber Company. Later, she was a founding parishioner of St. Hilary Parish, a dedicated Bath Volunteer, and for many years worked the polls for the Summit County Board of Elections. Florence was married to the late Paul DuCharme and was the beloved mother to Paul DuCharme Jr., Dennis (Kathy) DuCharme, Diane (Knute) Galbraith, Anne (Brian) Davis and infant daughter Denise. Grandma Flo was cherished by Kevin, Matthew, Timothy DuCharme, Kimberly (Tim) Wechter, Scott (Abigail) DuCharme, Melissa (Andrew) Beck, Laura (Dustin) Bell, John Galbraith, Brian Jr., Patrick and Nicholas Davis. She was also Great Grandma to Claire, Garrett, Marielle, George, Brody, Carly, Harper, Kennedy and Liam. A family service was recently held at St. Hilary Catholic Church.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
