Florence E. Hout DOYLESTOWN - Florence E. Hout "Grandma Flo", age 76, passed away on August 15, 2019. Born on October 24, 1942 and raised in West Virginia to the late John and Magdaline (Haney) Bunner, she was a resident of Doylestown since 1973. Florence retired from Barberton Citizens Hospital after 23 years of service and was a member of Barberton Moose Lodge #759. She loved her rose garden, spending time with her children and grandchildren, cooking, and watching The Bachelor. Preceded in death by her husbands, Noel Walker and Richard Hout and grandson, Austin Walker. She is survived by her children, Nola (Dion) Young, Jim (Lorreen) Walker, Tina (Dale) Hoover, John (Karen) Walker, Jeff (Deanna) Walker; seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren and one on the way; many nieces, nephews and other family. "Don't worry Mom, we have all of your recipes saved!" Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Zak-Thacker & Monbarren Funeral Home, 132 N. Portage St., Doylestown with Pastor Robert Webb, officiating. Burial to take place at St. Michael's Cemetery in Marshallville. Calling hours will be held on Monday from 5 to 8 p.m. Online obituary and guest registry are available at www.zakmonbarrenfh.com (Zak-Thacker & Monbarren, 330-658-2211)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 18, 2019