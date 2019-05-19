Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
1930 Front Street
Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44221
(330) 928-2147
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Eckert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence Gail Eckert

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Florence Gail Eckert Obituary
Florence Gail Eckert THEN AND NOW

Florence Gail Eckert, 90, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2019. Flo was born on December 6, 1928 in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lilly and Frank Andrewjeski. She was a 1946 graduate of Akron East High School and attended Akron University, where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. She worked at Ohio Bell for six years before going on to work as a Bookkeeper and Office Manager at Nick Anthe's Restaurant for 15 years. Flo also served as past Treasurer of the Silver Lake AARP #3515, was an avid golf and bridge player, and enjoyed traveling and taking trips with her family.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harry Eckert, and sisters, Frances Krisanda and Tommie Lee Goodhart.

Flo will be dearly missed by her son and daughter-in-Law, Matthew and Nancy Eckert of San Diego, Calif.; daughter, Gwin Eckert (Brad); grandson, Sean Eckert, and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

The family wishes to extend special thanks to Mulberry Gardens Assisted Living and Memory Care units, and also to the staff at Great Lakes Caring Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion.

Private family services will be held and she will be laid to rest with her husband at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the , 70 W. Streetsboro St., Suite 20, Hudson, OH 44236 or Great Lakes Caring Hospice, http://www.greatlakescaring.com.

To view the tribute video or leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clifford-Shoemaker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now