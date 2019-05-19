Florence Gail Eckert THEN AND NOW



Florence Gail Eckert, 90, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2019. Flo was born on December 6, 1928 in Akron, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lilly and Frank Andrewjeski. She was a 1946 graduate of Akron East High School and attended Akron University, where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha Sorority. She worked at Ohio Bell for six years before going on to work as a Bookkeeper and Office Manager at Nick Anthe's Restaurant for 15 years. Flo also served as past Treasurer of the Silver Lake AARP #3515, was an avid golf and bridge player, and enjoyed traveling and taking trips with her family.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Harry Eckert, and sisters, Frances Krisanda and Tommie Lee Goodhart.



Flo will be dearly missed by her son and daughter-in-Law, Matthew and Nancy Eckert of San Diego, Calif.; daughter, Gwin Eckert (Brad); grandson, Sean Eckert, and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.



The family wishes to extend special thanks to Mulberry Gardens Assisted Living and Memory Care units, and also to the staff at Great Lakes Caring Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion.



Private family services will be held and she will be laid to rest with her husband at Oakwood Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the , 70 W. Streetsboro St., Suite 20, Hudson, OH 44236 or Great Lakes Caring Hospice, http://www.greatlakescaring.com.



