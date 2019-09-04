|
Florence J. (Vanni) Krunich Florence J. (Vanni) Krunich was born January 9, 1922 to Isabelle (Novelli) Vanni and Rocco Vanni in Akron, Ohio. She left this life on August 31, 2019 in Genoa, Ohio. She was the youngest of six children all of which preceded her in death. She worked 38 years in the billing department for the B.F. Goodrich Co. She met the love of her life Peter Krunich. They were married in April 1966. They were members of Christ the King Parish in Akron where they sang in the choir. He passed in 1994. She like doing volunteer work at St. Ed's Retirement Village, loved to listen to audio books, all types of music and an avid player of Jeopardy. Most of all she enjoyed being with family. Those were happy times. She moved to Woodville, Ohio in 2000 and became an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church, in Genoa. She will be lovingly remembered by her three nieces, three nephews and several great nephews and nieces. Her model "live a clean life and help others if you can." Much love follows you, Auntie Flo. Calling hours 10 - 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 6th at Ciriello & Carr Funeral Home, 39 S. Miller Rd in Fairlawn. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 12 p.m. at St. Hilary Catholic Church. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019