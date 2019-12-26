Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:30 PM
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Clark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence M. Clark


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Florence M. Clark, 97, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at her home. Florence was born June 13, 1922 to James and Carrie (Brady) Lavery in Akron and had been an Akron resident her entire life. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church and a former member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society, Ladies Guild and the Mission Club. Florence was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Larry; children, Thomas (passed away at birth), Thomas and Barbara Germano; 8 siblings. She is survived by her children, Cynthia Clark, Mary (Ronald) Fuller, Paula (Dwight Gaugler) Henry and Donald and Richard Clark; grandchildren, Keith (Jessica) and Brian (Mendy) Kochman, Jodi (Chris Bilbrey) Hudspith, Traci (Michael) Sarver Jennifer Smith, Eric (Hope) Fuller, Kelly (David) Reymann, Kimberly (Joe) Mollica, Jessica and Zachary (Kristin) and Christin Henry and; 26 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron where a Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. A requiem Mass will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 450 Dennison Ave., Akron OH 44312. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations may be made to Northeast Ohio Right to Life.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Florence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -