Florence M. Clark, 97, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at her home. Florence was born June 13, 1922 to James and Carrie (Brady) Lavery in Akron and had been an Akron resident her entire life. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church and a former member of St. Paul Catholic Church. She was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society, Ladies Guild and the Mission Club. Florence was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Larry; children, Thomas (passed away at birth), Thomas and Barbara Germano; 8 siblings. She is survived by her children, Cynthia Clark, Mary (Ronald) Fuller, Paula (Dwight Gaugler) Henry and Donald and Richard Clark; grandchildren, Keith (Jessica) and Brian (Mendy) Kochman, Jodi (Chris Bilbrey) Hudspith, Traci (Michael) Sarver Jennifer Smith, Eric (Hope) Fuller, Kelly (David) Reymann, Kimberly (Joe) Mollica, Jessica and Zachary (Kristin) and Christin Henry and; 26 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. The family will receive friends Friday, December 27, 2019 from 4 to 7 pm at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St., Akron where a Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. A requiem Mass will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, 450 Dennison Ave., Akron OH 44312. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Donations may be made to Northeast Ohio Right to Life.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 26, 2019