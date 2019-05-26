Florence M. Durkey (Buhite) TOGETHER FOREVER



Florence M. Durkey, age 88, passed away on May 22, 2019.



Florence was born in Uniontown, Ohio, and lived in the Akron area her whole life.



Florence graduated from Uniontown High School. Her nickname "Babe" came at an early age being the youngest of the family. Babe was a lead majorette for Uniontown High School. She proudly marched for Uniontown High for three years participating in many parades.



She was an optometrist assistant for many years in her younger life. Flo then worked for The Arnold Corporation for many years. She prided herself in her shorthand skills, a lost art today.



Flo met a neighbor boy in 1948 and after a long courtship the couple were engaged. Married in 1950, she and Joe spent almost 68 years together in marriage.



Faith - Family and Friends - Florence lived by Faith. A devoted wife, she loved her family and shared her brand of humor with many friends. Her family and friends stayed close to her up till the end of her life. Flo loved the time she spent with her girlfriends traveling and having breakfast or lunch. Flo saved every card ever given to her. Kind-hearted and generous her entire life.



She spent many years spending time caring for her family and friends. She especially enjoyed being grandmother to granddaughters, Aubrey and Codi. The two girls provided many memorable moments with their grandmother. These two girls loved to get their "G'ma" to laugh. "Aunt Babe" loved the many nieces and nephews in the large family and enjoyed the many years of staying close to them.



Family appreciates the Clear Path Hospice team for their dedication and commitment to their patients as well as the entire staff of The Gables of Green.



Preceded in death by husband, Joseph Durkey; her parents, Wayne Buhite and May Baker; brothers, David Buhite and Don Buhite; and sister, Catherine Haines, she is survived by son, John Durkey, his wife, Karen Durkey and grandchildren, Aubrey and Codi Durkey; and many special nieces and nephews.



Friends and family will be received Thursday, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685 (one block NW of the square of 619 and Cleveland Ave.), where Funeral service will follow Thursday at 5 p.m. Burial will take place at 10:45 a.m. Friday at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to ClearPath Home Health and Hospice, 475 Wolf Ledges Pkwy, Akron, OH 4431 or The Gables of Green, 2045 Franks Pkwy, Uniontown OH 44685.



(Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary