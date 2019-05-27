|
|
Florence M. Durkey (Buhite)
Florence M. Durkey, age 88, passed away on May 22, 2019.
Friends and family will be received Thursday, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685 (one block NW of the square of 619 and Cleveland Ave.), where Funeral service will follow Thursday at 5 p.m. Burial will take place at 10:45 a.m. Friday at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to ClearPath Home Health and Hospice, 475 Wolf Ledges Pkwy., Akron, OH 4431 or The Gables of Green, 2045 Franks Pkwy, Uniontown OH 44685.
(Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 27, 2019