Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
3553 Northdale Street
Uniontown, OH 44685
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
5:00 PM
Burial
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:45 AM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Seville, OH
View Map
Florence M. Durkey


1931 - 2019
Florence M. Durkey Obituary
Florence M. Durkey (Buhite)

Florence M. Durkey, age 88, passed away on May 22, 2019.

Friends and family will be received Thursday, from 3 to 5 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, UNIONTOWN, Ohio 44685 (one block NW of the square of 619 and Cleveland Ave.), where Funeral service will follow Thursday at 5 p.m. Burial will take place at 10:45 a.m. Friday at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Seville. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to ClearPath Home Health and Hospice, 475 Wolf Ledges Pkwy., Akron, OH 4431 or The Gables of Green, 2045 Franks Pkwy, Uniontown OH 44685.

Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 27, 2019
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 27, 2019
