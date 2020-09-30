TOGETHER AGAIN Florence Marie Stump, age 74, went home to be with the Lord on September 27, 2020. Born in Akron, Florence's interest were knitting, crocheting, and baking. She also enjoyed reading and being a homemaker. Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Stump. She is survived by her sons, Robert and Carl Stump; grandchildren, Garth and Nicholas Stump and brother, Ronald Shatto. Family and friends will be received Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. with Pastor Joyce Wealand officiating. Burial will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com