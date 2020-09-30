1/1
Florence Marie Stump
TOGETHER AGAIN Florence Marie Stump, age 74, went home to be with the Lord on September 27, 2020. Born in Akron, Florence's interest were knitting, crocheting, and baking. She also enjoyed reading and being a homemaker. Florence was preceded in death by her husband, Theodore Stump. She is survived by her sons, Robert and Carl Stump; grandchildren, Garth and Nicholas Stump and brother, Ronald Shatto. Family and friends will be received Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. with Pastor Joyce Wealand officiating. Burial will follow at St. Nicholas Cemetery. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
OCT
2
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
September 30, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
