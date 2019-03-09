Florence Miriam Benson (Clementz)



Florence Miriam Benson "Miriam" (mom hated the name Florence), age 95, of Brimfield Township, Ohio, died on March 6, 2019, Ash Wednesday, at her home.



She was born on June 1, 1923 in Akron, daughter of the late Howard and Florence Clementz.



She met her husband while she was a cheerleader and he was a basketball player at Central High School. On May 6, 1944, they married while dad was on furlough and spent the next 66 years together, before Herbert passed away. She was also preceded in death by her sister, Jane Gaugler.



Miriam is survived by her children, Linda Tubbs, Susan Arney, Barbara Baglia, Carolyn Beland, and Gary (Darlene) Benson. She leaves 12 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, plus several nieces and nephews.



Many Thanks to Visiting Angels, hospice nurse Jerri and aide Connie, and Millie for their loving care which allowed mom to stay at home.



Visitation will be at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 10, 2019.



Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2019, at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, 73 North Ave., Tallmadge, Ohio.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church, or One of a Kind or Rose's Rescue--mom would rather find homes for homeless dogs.



To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary