Florence Sarah Pidcock



Florence S. Pidcock, 93, achieved the goal she had worked towards for more than 60 years when she went home to meet her Heavenly Father on February 27, 2019. She was born in Hartville, Ohio, on January 14, 1926, to the late Irene and Harry Griggy. She married Rev. Don Tinney in 1945. Together they served the Lord through ministry and gospel music until he passed away in 1960. She stayed in church where she eventually met and married Leon Farmer to whom she was married from 1969 until his death in 1972. God once again blessed her when he brought her together with Sam Pidcock in 1977. She enjoyed 15 years of wedded bliss with Sam until he went home to be with the Lord in 1992.



During her lifetime Florence has been a great testimony, showing God's love and touching many people through her steadfast faith which never wavered, even during the hardest trials and disappointments in life. One of the things she enjoyed most was sharing her faith through teaching Sunday School classes for many years. She always had a kind word of encouragement for everyone she encountered, and worked hard to lift up others.



She was preceded in death by five sisters and one brother. She leaves behind two daughters, Connie (Keith) Emhoff of Suffield, and Debbie (Ron) Hershberger of Hartville. She has five grandchildren, Denise (Mike) Riffle of Suffield, Keith (Dianna) Emhoff of Hartville, Kevin (Carrie) Emhoff of Uniontown, Angie (Jason) Eaton of Green and Mark Hershberger of Bedford. She was blessed with twelve great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren, with a fourth on the way.



Calling hours will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday at Home Missionary Baptist Church, (1922 Oakes Drive, Akron, Ohio 44312). Funeral services will be officiated by her son-in-law, Rev. Keith Emhoff at the church 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Her final resting place will be at Hillside Memorial Park.



The family wishes to thank the staff at Greenview Assisted Living for taking such good care of our Mother-Grandmother for the past year-and-a-half. We are also grateful to everyone at the Woodlawn Compassionate Care Center for making the past few weeks a little easier. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186 Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary