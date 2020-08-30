Florene Batton, age 92, beloved daughter, sister, Auntie Flo and friend, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 24, 2020. Flo was born on November 15, 1927 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and was a member of the Stow High School class of 1945. She started work for B.F. Goodrich at the age of 18, retiring from the payroll department after 42 years of dedication, using only one sick day in all of those years. She volunteered regularly for 72 years at the Haven of Rest, processing donations from store counters in the Akron area. She was a member of the Haven of Rest Ladies Auxiliary, Stow Sunshiners, and the Stow Travel Club. Flo enjoyed bowling, ceramics, world travels, and family get-togethers. She was a long time member of the Akron Baptist Temple and Graham Road Baptist churches. Flo will be remembered for her cheerful outlook on life, being a Barbara Bush look-alike, befriending restaurant servers, and her loyalty to her family. Her memory was amazing, never forgetting her seven brothers', their wives', and her 14 nieces' and nephews' birthdays and dates of special events in their lives. The only daughter of eight children, she was preceded in death by her parents, Rumsey and Mildred (Vorwerk) Batton, six brothers: Calvert, David, Thomas, William, Robert and James. She is survived by one brother, Donald Batton of Worthington, Ohio. The family extends their sincerest gratitude to everyone who loved and cared for her throughout her latter years. A private services has been held with interment at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Flo's name to the Haven of Rest, Women's Auxiliary, 175 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44308.