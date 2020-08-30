1/1
Florene Batton
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Florene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Florene Batton, age 92, beloved daughter, sister, Auntie Flo and friend, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on August 24, 2020. Flo was born on November 15, 1927 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and was a member of the Stow High School class of 1945. She started work for B.F. Goodrich at the age of 18, retiring from the payroll department after 42 years of dedication, using only one sick day in all of those years. She volunteered regularly for 72 years at the Haven of Rest, processing donations from store counters in the Akron area. She was a member of the Haven of Rest Ladies Auxiliary, Stow Sunshiners, and the Stow Travel Club. Flo enjoyed bowling, ceramics, world travels, and family get-togethers. She was a long time member of the Akron Baptist Temple and Graham Road Baptist churches. Flo will be remembered for her cheerful outlook on life, being a Barbara Bush look-alike, befriending restaurant servers, and her loyalty to her family. Her memory was amazing, never forgetting her seven brothers', their wives', and her 14 nieces' and nephews' birthdays and dates of special events in their lives. The only daughter of eight children, she was preceded in death by her parents, Rumsey and Mildred (Vorwerk) Batton, six brothers: Calvert, David, Thomas, William, Robert and James. She is survived by one brother, Donald Batton of Worthington, Ohio. The family extends their sincerest gratitude to everyone who loved and cared for her throughout her latter years. A private services has been held with interment at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Flo's name to the Haven of Rest, Women's Auxiliary, 175 E. Market St., Akron, OH 44308.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved