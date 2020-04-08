|
Floriana (Flo) Francis Hall was born in 1927, in Pittsburg, PA to Floriana and Francis Berdyck. Her family moved to Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio in 1941. She attended Cuyahoga Falls High School where she wrote for the school newspaper, and graduated in 1945 as a Distinguished Graduate. She also attended Akron University Business School and worked as a private secretary at The General Tire and Rubber Company before she was married.
She married Robert Ernest Hall in 1948, and resided in Akron, Ohio. Mrs. Hall's five children and spouses are: Cindy (Larry) Odom, David (Jean) Hall, Bob (Jan) Hall, Marlene (Don) Wyzynski and Joyce (Ed) Mitchell. She has nine grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren, and two younger brothers: Robert Berdyck (deceased) and Frank Berdyck. Robert Hall. Her husband, preceded her in death three years ago.
Flo was a wonderful example of how to live life with kindness, a positive attitude, devotion to family, friends and humanity. Her roles as a dedicated wife, mother, and homemaker were her top priorities. At age 68, she revisited writing and started her poetry and writing career. She wrote over 1,000 published and prize-winning poems, many faith based and inspirational, three published poetry books of her own, and three published poetry books she contributed to with other poets of The Poet's Nook, an organization she founded and led for eighteen years. She was a member of The International Society of Poets and many other writing groups. She also wrote and published nine books, of which eight are true stories, with the last one being fiction, written in 2016. Her writings can be found in many publications world-wide. She always said her purpose for writing was to help others who might be looking to lift their spirits.
Flo loved to exercise and participated in water aerobics five days a week at The Natatorium in Cuyahoga Falls until she was 88 years old. She loved to be busy and lived life to the fullest with many activities, the most important being time spent with family. She often said her priorities in life were God (member of St. Martha, Blessed Trinity Church), family, friends, country and helping others.
One of her many mottos and a favorite was 'The secret of life is not to take it personally.'
Because of the current isolation ordinance, a small private family service will be held Wednesday, April 8, 2020 with interment at Northlawn Memorial Gardens in Peninsula, Ohio. A Memorial Mass and celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In Flo's name, donations can be sent to The , 1575 Corporate Woods Pkwy., Uniontown, OH 44685. To view the tribute video or leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.CliffordShoemaker.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 8, 2020