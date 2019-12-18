|
Floyd S. Garrett, 59, passed away December 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by mother, Brenda Joyce Garrett (Pike); father, Floyd Franklin Garrett; stepson, Brent Rollic. He is survived by best friend and love of his life partner, Sheila Jo Hayden; brother, Mark C (Charmaine) Garrett; nephews, Mark and Nicholas Garrett; stepson, Brian Rollic; dear and special grand daughter, Madalyn Lamberg; cats, Sugarbear and Straycy. The family will receive friends 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home, (791 East Market Street), where a memorial service will immediately follow at 7:00 PM. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 18, 2019