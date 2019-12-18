Home

Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
791 E. Market Street
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 535-9186
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home
791 East Market Street
Akron, OH
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Adams Mason Funeral Home
791 East Market Street
Akron, OH
Floyd S. Garrett Obituary
Floyd S. Garrett, 59, passed away December 12, 2019. He was preceded in death by mother, Brenda Joyce Garrett (Pike); father, Floyd Franklin Garrett; stepson, Brent Rollic. He is survived by best friend and love of his life partner, Sheila Jo Hayden; brother, Mark C (Charmaine) Garrett; nephews, Mark and Nicholas Garrett; stepson, Brian Rollic; dear and special grand daughter, Madalyn Lamberg; cats, Sugarbear and Straycy. The family will receive friends 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Friday, December 20, 2019 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home, (791 East Market Street), where a memorial service will immediately follow at 7:00 PM. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 18, 2019
