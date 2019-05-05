Flynn Hamilton



Flynn Hamilton was a loving husband, devoted father, doting grandfather and great-grandfather, master builder, avid gardener, World War II veteran and man of God. He was born June 29, 1926, in Russellville, Alabama to Flynn and Esther (nee Shaw) Hamilton, he departed this world on Monday April 29, 2019 at age 92, to be with his Lord and join the ancestors.



He leaves behind his wife and devoted partner of 71 years, Rachel (nee Radcliff) Hamilton. They were united in marriage in 1947 and from that union were six children. Together they built a warm and welcoming home.



Flynn worked at Firestone for 40 years, while also founding a successful company, Hamilton Construction, that built swimming pools across NE Ohio. He lived a rich full life, worthy of admiration and emulation. His legacy lives on through Rachel and the large loving family who honor him.



Flynn leaves behind his devoted wife and their children, Al (Audrey) Hamilton of Akron, Richetta (Felix) Andino of Kissimmee, Fla., Yvonne (Gumbi) Ortiz of St Petersburg, Fla., Lloyd (Deborah) Hamilton of Stone Mountain, Ga., Tama (Jeff) Hamilton-Wray of East Lansing, Mich., and Flynn (DeNeena) Hamilton Jr. of Tucker, Ga; from a previous relationship, he has one son George Flynn "Charlie" (Emma) Hamilton of Akron.



He is survived by his grandchildren, Al, Desmond, Michelle, Marquise, Rachel, James, Jasmine, Darian, Kimani, Elijah, Flynn, Faith, Gabriella, Autumn, Joyce, George, Bridgette; special grandson, Greg; in addition, he leaves a host of great-grandchildren and people for whom he was a father figure. Flynn is also survived by his siblings, Esther Winchester, Eva Gordon, Gladys Bradley, Dave Hamilton and Lily Sangster. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Charles Hamilton and Lottie Bellamy.



Calling hours are Thursday, May 9, 4 to 6 p.m. at Stewart & Calhoun Funeral Home, 529 W Thornton St. Flynn's "homegoing" ceremony is Friday, May 10,10:30 a.m. at St John's CME Church, 1233 S Hawkins Ave., followed by a procession to the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Donations can be made in his honor to Phillips Chapel CME Church, 413 Iroquois Ave., Akron, OH 44505.