Ford W. Brunner


1944 - 2019
Ford W. Brunner Ford W. Brunner, age 74, passed away on September 30, 2019. He was born in Akron, Ohio on December 4, 1944, to Ford and Eileen Brunner. The eldest of their five children, Ford graduated from Western Reserve Academy, attended Wesleyan University in CT and graduated from the University of Akron. It was there that he was named an All-American athlete for his outstanding athleticism as the goalkeeper for their soccer team. In 1983, he received the honor of being inducted into The University of Akron's Athletic Hall of Fame. He and his wife celebrated their 50th anniversary this past June. They were grateful for the opportunity to reflect on a shared lifetime of their many blessings of family, friends, and faith. A member of the United Presbyterian Church on Hudson Dr. in Cuyahoga Falls, he used his lovely baritone voice to faithfully sing in their Cathedral Choir. Ford was an ardent Indians fan, crossword enthusiast, high school varsity soccer coach, and driver of many road trips. A retiree from Yellow Freight System, Ford was a loving, generous husband, father, grandfather and uncle. He is survived by his wife, Beth; sons, Jonathan (Christine), Jeffrey (Jennifer); grandchildren: Zach, Whit, Elizabeth, Ella, Zoe, and Evelyn; his brother, Jim (Dianne) and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. A Celebration of Life will be held at the United Presbyterian Church, 2819 Hudson Dr. Cuyahoga Falls, OH on Monday, October 7. 2019 at 10 a.m. Memorial services with Pastor Karen Stunkel officiating will follow at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be forwarded to their church's Memorial Fund at the above address. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com. (Wood-Kortright-Borkoski 330-296-6436)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 4, 2019
